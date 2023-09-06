Home
Homeindia

Kerala Governor, CM condole death of SPG director Arun Kumar Sinha

Sinha, a 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, died in a Gurgaon hospital in the morning. He was 61.
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 09:23 IST

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condoled the demise of Special Protection Group (SPG) Director Arun Kumar Sinha.

Sinha, a 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, died in a Gurgaon hospital in the morning. He was 61.

Khan, on the social media platform X, said the late SPG director was awarded with the President's Medal for his meritorious service.

"Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Sri Arun Kumar Sinha, Chief, SPG and Kerala Cadre (1987) IPS officer whose work was duly rewarded with the President's Medal for Meritorious Service. May his soul attain Mukti," the post said.

Vijayan in his condolence message said that Sinha was an officer who carried out his responsibilities as part of the Kerala Police with excellence.

Besides them, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan too paid tribute to the late SPG director.

He said that Sinha was an efficient officer who took exemplary steps to maintain law and order.

The State Police also condoled the death of Sinha.

Sinha was granted a one-year extension in service on May 31. He was appointed SPG chief in March 2016.

(Published 06 September 2023, 09:23 IST)
India NewsKeralaPinarayi VijayanArif Mohammed KhanSPG

