Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Kerala retains top rank in NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2023-24; Bihar worst performer

Among states, Uttarakhand and Kerala have emerged as joint top performing states with a score of 79, followed by Tamil Nadu (78) and Goa (77) while Bihar (57), Jharkhand (62) and Nagaland (63) were the worst performing states in this year's index.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 July 2024, 14:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Uttarakhand and Kerala have emerged as the top performer states in NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2023-24, which evaluates progress of states and union territories on social, economic and environmental parameters, while Bihar has been adjudged as the worst performer.

According to the NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2023-24, India's overall Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) score increased to 71 in 2023-24, compared to 66 in 2020-21, supported by significant progress on eliminating poverty, providing decent work, economic growth, climate action and life on land.

Among states, Uttarakhand and Kerala have emerged as joint top performing states with a score of 79, followed by Tamil Nadu (78) and Goa (77).

On the contrary, Bihar (57), Jharkhand (62) and Nagaland (63) were the worst performing states in this year's index.

Among the union territories, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Delhi were the top five performers.

"Targetted intervention by the government has helped India achieve significant improvements across 16 goals set under the SDGs," NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said after releasing the report.

"India is not only on track and ahead of others in achieving most of the targets under SDGs," he said, adding government hopes to achieve targets before 2030 across some of these goals.

The index shows that out of the 16 goals, India's overall score is below 50 only on the 'Goal 5' (gender equality).

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 July 2024, 14:11 IST
India NewsKeralaTamil NaduBiharJharkhandsustainable development goalsNiti AyogSDGs

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT