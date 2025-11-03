Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Kerala: Woman pushed out of moving train in rage after she didn’t move from door

Hospital authorities said the injured woman's condition has improved, but she continues to remain in the ICU.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 06:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 06:58 IST
India NewsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us