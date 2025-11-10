<p>Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, who has delivered blockbusters like <em>Retro</em>, <em>Jigarthanda</em>, <em>Petta</em>, <em>Pizza</em> and others, has begun with his next. The film officially went on floors today in Madurai, following a traditional pooja ceremony.</p><p>For his new project, the versatile filmmaker Karthik has teamed up with Guneet Monga and Achin Jain's Oscar-winning Indian production house, Sikhya Entertainment. This marks their first collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj, bringing together two powerhouse talents in cinema for a new cinematic spectacle.</p><p>Over the years, Sikhya Entertainment has become synonymous with groundbreaking, award-winning storytelling. As the home of <em>The Elephant Whisperers</em> (India’s first Oscar-winning documentary short) as well as globally lauded titles like <em>The Lunchbox, Masaan, Pagglait</em> and most recently the National Award-winning <em>Kathal</em>.</p>.<p>Sikhya has built its own way and become a reputed production house for backing homegrown stories for a global audience that celebrates authentic voices and unique perspectives and nurtures bold new talent.</p><p>Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's 10th feature film, and over the decade, he has delivered critically and commercially successful titles such as <em>Pizza, Jigarthanda, Petta, Iraivi, Mercury, Jagame Thanthiram, Mahaan, Jigarthanda DoubleX</em> and <em>Retro</em>.</p><p>Talking about the collaboration, Guneet Monga Kapoor said, “At Sikhya, we’ve always believed in nurturing original voices and telling homegrown bold stories that travel across cultures. Partnering with Karthik feels like a natural extension of that mission. Karthik’s cinema is rooted, inventive and wildly original, yet universal in emotion. He bridges mass appeal and auteur vision with such ease, and I’m excited to be on this journey with Karthik.”</p><p>Sharing his excitement, Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj said, “I’ve always admired the kind of cinema Sikhya stands for, it truly aligns with the artistic vision i crave to always excite. Collaborating with Guneet and Achin, who have built a legacy of meaningful and award-winning films, is truly special, and I’m excited that we are going in this together. This story we’re creating is something very close to my heart, and I’m glad to have found the right producers for the same. Looking forward to this new and exciting collaboration.”</p>