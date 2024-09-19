ADGP row: CPI calls for removal of officers deviating from Left policies

At the very least, such matters should be formally communicated to the police chief or the home department, he added. The CPI leader further said that if the ADGP is unwilling to do so, he should be removed from his position.

"An officer who does not understand the pro-people stance of a people's government will lead the government into a crisis. This is the situation the ADGP has created," Prakash Babu remarked in the article.

He said that there is no doubt among national left-wing political parties that fascism in India manifests in the form of majoritarian communalism. "No one within the administrative system should deviate from the policies of such a Left Democratic Front or the government led by it. If a state cadre officer violates or works against those policies, they should be removed from positions that reflect the government's approach and principles," the CPI leader said.

The article further said that officials who fail to recognise that welfare of the people is the driving force behind the government's declared policies should be reassigned to responsibilities with relatively less public interaction.

Later, addressing reporters, he said through the article, he was reiterating his party's position on the matter. His statement came a week after an LDF meeting threw its weight behind Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's decision not to take immediate action against Ajithkumar, who had come under fire from Left MLA P V Anvar.