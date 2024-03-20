After Facebook row, Kerala dancer says he has 'cordial relationship' with BJP's Suresh Gopi

The clarification by the Kalamandalam Gopi, popularly known as 'Gopi asaan' among his admirers, came days after his son Raghu Gurukripa, put up a Facebook post alleging that BJP candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections Suresh Gopi tried to influence his father to garner support for him in the polls, a charge denied by the saffron party leader.