Air India Express flight take-off aborted in Kerala due to smoke

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Take-off of an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india-express">Air India Express</a> flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat was aborted on Friday morning owing to suspected smoke.</p><p>According to airport sources, take-off of IX-549 was aborted owing to suspected smoke just ahead of the take-off. </p><p>All passengers are safe and an alternative flight was arranged for the passengers. It is expected to depart by 4:10 pm.</p><p>AIE spokesperson said that an investigation would be conducted to determine the exact nature of the issue.</p>