Air India Express flight take-off aborted in Kerala due to smoke

All passengers are safe and an alternative flight was arranged for the passengers. It is expected to depart by 4:10 pm.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 08:11 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 08:11 IST
