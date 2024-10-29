All facilities ensured by Kerala government for Sabarimala pilgrimage: Minister Vasavan

<p>Pathanamthitta(Kerala): All facilities have been ensured by the Kerala government for devotees who will visit the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala here during the upcoming annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>His statement came following a review meeting held here to assess the final arrangements for the pilgrimage at the hill-top shrine.</p>.Sabarimala pilgrims allowed to carry coconuts in cabin baggage in flights.<p>The minister said the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) and National Highway departments have been directed to take precautions to ensure safety of pilgrims at the accident-prone areas enroute to the shrine.</p>.<p>He also said that all the departments have been asked to work together to ensure the pilgrimage is smooth and safe for devotees.</p>.<p>Vasavan said discussions will be held with the Health department to ensure medical facilities for pilgrims at the Konni medical college here.</p>.Arun Kumar Namboothiri new chief priest of Sabarimala temple.<p>Apart from that, services of 100 additional specialist doctors will be made available in and around the Sannidhanam.</p>.<p>The Local Self Government department has been asked to quickly provide funds to the local bodies so that they can make arrangements for the pilgrimage in a timely manner.</p>.<p>The police, Excise and Forest Departments have been directed to work together and form special squads to carry out joint inspections, he added.</p>.Kerala govt to allow darshan to Sabarimala pilgrims arriving without online booking: CM Vijayan.<p>The Food Safety Department has been instructed to conduct inspections, along with the Legal Metrology department, to ensure quality of food items sold at Sabarimala, Pampa and surrounding areas.</p>.<p>The Minister also noted that parking facilities have been increased at Nilakkal and more space will be provided at Erumeli.</p>.<p>A high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, of public representatives and officials will be held to finalise the arrangements for the pilgrimage.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, state Forest Minister A K Saseendran said his department has completed all the arrangements for the pilgrimage.</p>.<p>He also said that a special meeting will be held to assess the final preparations of the Forest Department in connection with the pilgrimage.</p>