Amoebic meningoencephalitis deaths | ICMR to carry out field study in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-council-of-medical-research">Indian Council of Medical Research</a> has commenced a field study in Kerala to find the reasons for amoebic meningoencephalitis being reported increasingly in the state.</p><p>As many as 144 amoebic meningoencephalitis cases have been reported in Kerala so far this year with 30 deaths. The exact sources of infection in many cases could not be determined.</p><p>It is in this backdrop that ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology is carrying out field studies in Kerala along with the state health department. The field study that commenced at Kozhikode will be extended to other districts where the infection was reported.</p><p>Kerala health minister Veena George said that already the state health department and various agencies including the ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology and Institute of Advanced Virology were conducting technical workshops and studies on amoebic meningoencephalitis. The field study by ICMR is sequel to it.</p><p>The first case of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis in Kerala was reported in 2016 with a child in Alappuzha succumbing to the infection. Till 2023 the total cases reported in the state were eight. In 2024 the state witnessed a spike with 36 cases and nine deaths. This year it reached 144 so far with 30 deaths.</p><p>Even as most of the persons who succumbed to the infection were found to be infected with the Nagleria Fowleri variant of the amoeba, the state health authorities couldn't find the presence of this variant in any of the waterbodies in the state. This has necessitated a detailed study on the infection.</p><p>Even as the infection is considered to have over 95 percent death rate, the state could minimise the death rates through early detection and proper treatment protocol. </p>