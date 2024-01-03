Anti-govt protester Mariyakutty to share stage with PM Modi in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A 78-yr-old woman, who caused much embarrassment to the CPM government in Kerala by begging on the streets and moving court over five months’ social welfare pension dues, will be among the noted women personalities sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kerala on Wednesday.
It is Idukki native Mariyakutty who will be sharing the dais with the Prime Minister at the 'Sthree Sakthi Samgamam' to be held in Thrissur on the day. Noted women personalities like actress-dancer Shobhana and cricketer Minnu Mani, among others, will also be on the stage.
Mariyakutty's presence at the event assumes more significance as it is considered the kick-off of the BJP's electioneering in Kerala for the Lok Sabha polls. Last week also, Mariyakutty was roped in by the BJP Minority Morcha for an event at Thrissur, where she strongly attacked the CPM government in Kerala and hailed the BJP government at the Centre.
Mariyakutty even replied boldly to CPM leaders who tried to give political colour to her protests.
Modi will be participating in a roadshow ahead of the 'Sthree Sakthi Samgamam' at Thrissur. A mega 'Thiruvathira' dance will also be performed by women folk to express solidarity with the prime minister.