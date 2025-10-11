Menu
Assault on MP Shafi Parambil a tactic to divert attention from Sabarimala gold issue: Congress

K C Venugopal termed the action as an "escape tactic" of the CPI(M) to avoid the backlash from the Sabarimala issue.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 09:53 IST
Published 11 October 2025, 09:53 IST
