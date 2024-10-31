Home
Catholicos of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church dies

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan condoled the demise of Catholicos Aboon Mor Baselios Thomas-I.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 16:46 IST

