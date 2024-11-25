Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Child sexual abuse cases surge in Kerala, says child rights panel report

According to a report released by the Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights recently, 21 per cent of such cases were reported at children's homes, and four per cent in schools.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 11:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 11:29 IST
India NewsKeralaPocsochild rightsChild Sexual AbuseReport

Follow us on :

Follow Us