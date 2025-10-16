Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Church-run school to move Kerala High Court against DDE report on hijab issue

Joshi Kaithavalappil, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) president of St Rita’s Public School, told PTI that the DDE’s report was submitted without a proper inquiry.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 06:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 06:14 IST
Kerala NewsKerala High CourtHijab row

Follow us on :

Follow Us