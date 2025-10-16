<p>Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced a 3 per cent increase in dearness allowance of state government employees.</p><p>The DA rate has now increased from 55 per cent to 58 per cent, according to an official release.</p>.Odisha: BJP candidate Jay Dholakia to file nomination papers for Nuapada bypoll on Oct 18.<p>The dearness relief (DR) for pensioners has also been increased by three per cent.</p><p>The decision will benefit about 8.5 lakh government employees and pensioners in Odisha, the release said.</p>