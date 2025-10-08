Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Complaints of gold missing from more temples surface in Kerala

Two temples in Kozhikode district have reported that some gold items received as offerings from devotees are missing
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 13:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 13:52 IST
KeralaKerala NewsSabarimala Ayyappa temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us