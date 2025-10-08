<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the row over gold missing from the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, allegations of gold missing from two temples in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kozhikode">Kozhikode </a>district in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a> have come up.</p><p>While around 20 sovereign gold ornaments were allegedly missing from the Kotta Vettakkorumakan temple at Balussery, around 35 gold items were allegedly missing from Sree Neeleswaram Siva temple at Mukkam. All the missing items were received as offerings from devotees.</p><p>A former executive officer of the Malabar Devaswom Board-managed Kotta Vettakkorumakan temple is suspected of having siphoned off the gold. The devaswom authorities had issued a notice to former executive officer Vinodan T, and he was learnt to have assured to produce the missing items by Wednesday. Since he did not turn up, the temple authorities filed a police petition.</p>.Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses opposition of creating 'smokescreen' in Sabarimala gold row.<p>BJP and Congress launched a protest in this connection. They allege that even as the disappearance of gold was noticed more than a year ago, the authorities failed to take action.</p><p>The temple's present executive officer, A N Dinesan, said that since the former executive officer failed to produce the items, a police complaint would be filed.</p><p>The issue of gold ornaments being missing came to light after the audit of the items in the strong room was done, following suspicions. Vinodan, who is under suspicion, had served as executive officer till 2023.</p>.Unruly scenes in Kerala Assembly over Sabarimala gold missing row.<p>Meanwhile, office-bearers of the Mukkam temple committee lodged a police petition alleging that around 35 gold items received as offerings during the previous years were missing.</p><p>The members of the previous committee of the temple are under suspicion. The committee members also shared file photos of some of the missing items.</p><p>The Mukkam police have launched a probe into the allegation.</p>