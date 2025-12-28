<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>party in Kerala found itself in an embarrassing situation when a line of the national anthem was sung incorrectly during a program at its state headquarters here on Sunday.</p>.<p>This happened during the 141st foundation day celebration of the Indian National Congress at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office here.</p>.Italy removes emphatic 'Yes!' from national anthem.<p>After the flag hoisting, leaders sang the anthem together, and it sounded like the opening line was sung incorrectly.</p>.<p>Senior party leaders like A K Antony, V M Sudheeran, Deepa Das Munshi, Palode Ravi were present there along with Seva Dal volunteers.</p>.<p>The incident brought embarrassment to the party as the visuals of the wrong rendition were telecast by TV channels.</p>.<p>There was no immediate comment from Congress on the matter.</p>.<p>Foundation Day celebrations of the Congress party were organised across the state with party flag hoisting. </p>