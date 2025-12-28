Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Congress faces embarrassment for incorrect singing of National Anthem in party event

This happened during the 141st foundation day celebration of the Indian National Congress at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office here.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 13:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 13:06 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaNational anthemTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us