Congress MLA who raised allegations against Kerala CM now faces probes

Kuzhalnadan, who is also a leading lawyer, recently tried to raise in the Assembly an Income Tax department report stating that the Chief Minister's daughter Veena T received Rs. 1.72 crore from a controversial mining firm Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Limited. He also alleged that there was discrepancy in the income of Veena as well as that of spouse's income shown by her husband Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas in his election affidavit in 2021.

Earlier Kuzhalnadan raised allegations of Veena's association with a top official of an international consultancy firm that has dealings with state government projects. Vijayan had them literally fumed at Kuzhalnadan accusing him of raising 'baseless allegations' against his daughter, even as Kuzhalnadan backed his allegations with documents.

For these reasons Congress alleges that the present inquiries by state government agencies against Kuzhalnadan are vindictive moves.