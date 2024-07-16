Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lock horns over Kasargod-Dakshina Kannada new rail line, AIIMS

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan reportedly locked horns with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over development issues of Kasargod, including the Kanhangad - Kaniyoor rail line, during a conference on Monday.

Unnithan, the MP from Kasargod, told reporters that he felt offended over Vijayan's neglect and ridiculing remarks towards his demands to propose the northern district as ideal place for setting up the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as well as taking forward the long-pending proposal for a railway line from Kanhangad in Kasargod to Kaniyoor in Dakshina Kannada.

The chief minister had convened a Parliamentarians' conference to discuss the issues of the state that need to be raised in the Parliament as well as with the Centre.