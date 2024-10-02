Congress steps up attack against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over PR agency row

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Congress is stepping up attack against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for using service of public relations agency for a controversial interview.</p><p>Opposition leader V D Satheesan asked the Chief Minister whether legal action would be taken against the PR agency for including the controversial portions against Muslim-dominated Malappuram district in the interview, if those were included without his knowledge.</p>.Damage control bid on anti-Malappuram remark causes further damage for Kerala CM Vijayan.<p>Satheesan alleged that the Chief Minister himself made the controversial remarks to please the BJP government at the Centre. Vijayan was scared of the BJP government, he added.</p><p>BJP state president K Surendran said that the Chief Minister withdrew his remarks on Malappuram as he wanted to please Muslim outfits. He also said that Vijayan had earlier openly aligned with various Muslim fundamental outfits. The present remarks of Vijayan was just a futile attempt to get Hindu votes, he said.</p><p>Public works minister Mohammed Riyas told reporters that attempts are being made to attack the CPM. "Vijayan is being targeted as he is the head of the CPM now," said Riyas.</p>