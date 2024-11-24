Home
Congress to introspect Chelakkara bypoll debacle

The ruling LDF in Kerala on Saturday retained the Chelakkara Assembly segment by defeating the Congress-led UDF. CPI(M) nominee U R Pradeep won the seat, defeating Congress candidate Ramya Haridas by an impressive margin of 12,201 votes.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 10:29 IST

India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsBypolls

