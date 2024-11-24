Congress to introspect Chelakkara bypoll debacle

<p>Thrissur, Kerala: Amid criticisms of organisational lapses and candidate selection failure contributing to the Congress's defeat in the Chelakkara Assembly by-election, senior party leaders on Sunday said that they will introspect on the poll setback in the segment.</p>.<p>Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said that the defeat in Chelakkara would be examined.</p>.<p>"The defeat in Chelakkara, along with the victories in Wayanad and Palakkad, will be looked over," he told reporters here.</p>.<p>The ruling LDF in Kerala on Saturday retained the Chelakkara Assembly segment by defeating the Congress-led UDF. CPI(M) nominee U R Pradeep won the seat, defeating Congress candidate Ramya Haridas by an impressive margin of 12,201 votes.</p>.CPI(M) accuses UDF for having 'alliance' with communal forces to win Palakkad bypolls in Kerala.<p>Pradeep secured 64,827 votes, while Haridas managed 52,626 votes. The BJP-NDA nominee, K Balakrishnan, finished third with 33,609 votes, according to Election Commission figures.</p>.<p>Responding to the queries about whether the candidate selection in Chelakkara was a failure, Satheesan stated that the leadership had made the decision and also bears responsibility for the defeat.</p>.<p>He said that Ramya Haridas was the MP of the constituency.</p>.<p>"My calculations also went wrong in Chelakkara, as I had estimated that the UDF would win by a margin of at least 3,000 votes," he admitted.</p>.<p>However, he clarified that there were no lapses in the campaign.</p>.<p>"The campaign activities there were excellent, even better than those in Palakkad," he added.</p>.<p>According to party sources, resentment within the party surfaced on social media on Sunday after a discussion in a WhatsApp group of local Congress leaders, where they expressed frustration over the failure despite extensive campaign efforts by senior leaders.</p>.<p>They also criticised the decision to field a candidate who had been rejected by the people in the recent Parliament elections.</p>.<p>However, Satheesan said that the party's organisational weaknesses in the Thrissur district would be addressed within a year, restoring its strength to previous levels.</p>.<p>KPCC working president Kodikkunil Suresh also admitted organisational weakness in Chelakkara.</p>.<p>"We formed booth committees ahead of the bypoll, but our machinery did not function as effectively as the CPI(M)'s well-oiled organisational setup," he told a TV channel in New Delhi on Sunday.</p>.<p>Kodikunnil added that despite the extensive campaign efforts, the UDF faced a setback in the bypoll, and this would be reviewed within both the Congress party and the UDF.</p>