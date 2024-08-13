Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
CPI(M) office in Kerala attacked by alleged SDPI workers; 4 detained

There was some dispute between the workers of both parties in the area and it was suspected to have resulted in the attack on the Left party's office, police sources said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 August 2024, 08:20 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) office in nearby Kattakkada was vandalised allegedly by a group of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists here, police said on Tuesday.

Four people were taken into custody soon after the attack and their arrests would be recorded soon, they said.

There was some dispute between the workers of both parties in the area and it was suspected to have resulted in the attack on the Left party's office, police sources said.

As per the complaint, the party office and furniture were vandalised and Left activists were attacked.

Investigation is on and the exact reason behind the attack could be ascertained only after that, they added.

Published 13 August 2024, 08:20 IST
