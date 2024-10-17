CPM removes panchayat president accused of abetting Kerala official's suicide

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala CPM has removed party leader P P Divya from the post of Kannur district panchayat president in view of the suicide abetment case against her in connection with the death of additional district magistrate Naveen Babu. </p><p>Divya tendered resignation as directed by the party. </p><p>Divya had snubbed Babu at the latter's send-off function at Kannur district collectorate on Monday and even termed him corrupt in connection with giving NOC to a petrol pump application. Babu was found hanging at his residence the next day. </p>.Man kills wife, paramour with log in Bengaluru, then dies by suicide.<p>The incident triggered strong protest against Divya as Babu was widely considered as an officer with high integrity. Even Kerala revenue minister K Rajan openly hailed Babu. CPM leaders of Babu's home district Pathanamthitta also strongly demanded action against Divya. </p><p>Even as the CPM's Kannur leadership initially tried to justify Divya's remark as a general statement against corruption, the party was forced to act owing to the strong protest. </p><p>The police arraigned her in the case on charges of abetting the suicide.</p>