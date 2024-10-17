Home
CPM removes panchayat president accused of abetting Kerala official's suicide

Even as the CPM's Kannur leadership initially tried to justify Divya's remark as a general statement against corruption, the party was forced to act owing to the strong protest.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 18:20 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 18:20 IST
