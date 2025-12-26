Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Demolition drive in Karnataka shocking, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala CM said that the bulldozer demolition of homes at Fakir Colony and Waseem Layout was really painful.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 14:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 14:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKeralaKarnatakaKerala NewsPinarayi VijayanDemolition Drive

Follow us on :

Follow Us