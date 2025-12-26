<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly flayed the demolition of houses at Fakir Colony and Waseem Layout in Bengaluru.</p><p>Vijayan said in a social media post on Friday that the bulldozer demolition of homes at Fakir Colony and Waseem Layout, where scores of people from a particular community have been living over years, was really shocking and painful.</p>.<p>"What is seen in Karnataka in yet another form of the anti-minority moves by Sangh Parivar outfits in northern states. The residents were forced to flee the place by demolishing their homes using bulldozers and pushing them to the streets during the peak winter. It's surprising that this is happening when the Congress is in power in Karnataka. An administration that should provide housing to the poor is indulging in such acts. How will the Congress justify such acts," Vijayan asked.</p>