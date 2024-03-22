Dissident CPI(M) leader Rajendran puts party in a tight spot

Even as Rajendran, who returned to Kerala, told the media that the reports that he would join the BJP were baseless, CPM leaders seem to be not that confident in Rajendran's statement. It seems that Rajendran, who is a popular leader of the high-range district, is weighing options and trying to pressurise the CPM to give him a prominent post in the party.

Rajendran was earlier suspended by CPM on charges of working against party candidates in 2021 Assembly polls. But following recent reports that Rajendran may join BJP, the CPM leadership reached out to him. He also attended an election convention of the left-front in Idukki the other day. Hence the party leaders were shocked to see a picture of Rajendran meeting Javadekar in Delhi on Wednesday.

Rajendran said that he met Javadekar for some personal matters. He also added that the issues with CPM would be hopefully sorted out by the party. But he would not be actively taking part in the campaign for left-front as he has no role in the party now, he said.

CPM leader from Idukki and former minister M M Mani said that he didn't think that Rajendran would join CPM.

Meanwhile, it is reliably learnt that there is resentment in the BJP over much prominence being given to those who join the party from Congress.

At many functions, including the one attended by Prime Minister Narendran Modi, those who joined BJP from Congress, were getting a place on the front rows while senior BJP leaders are only seated behind them. BJP former state president and national council member C K Padmanabhan reportedly expressed his displeasure while former chief minister K Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal inaugurated a BJP convention at Kasargod the other day.

BJP state president K Surendran had recently stated that many leaders and workers from left parties would also join the BJP soon.