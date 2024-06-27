Explosives found in forest near Kodagu, investigation underway

During inspection, it was found that the devices were made out of gelatin sticks, fuse wires and other explosive material. The explosives have been diffused, the police sources said.

Soon after the explosives were spotted, Thunderbolts, the anti-naxal force of Kerala conducted a special combing operation with a bomb defusing squad and the dog squad.

A one-and-a-half month ago, there was an exchange of gunfire between Kerala police and naxalites, situated six km away from the place where the explosives were found.

This has supported the apprehensions on naxals planting the explosives.

The place is 15 km away from the forest area of Karnataka and 50 km away from the road. As the Soma stream is in spate, it is impossible to cross the same and the possibility of naxals infiltrating into Karnataka are low, the sources said.