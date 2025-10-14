Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Feast served to Kerala minister before it was offered to deity sparks controversy

The temple's tantri (chief priest), Parameswaran Vasudevan Bhattathirippad, informed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that a breach of custom had occurred and called for corrective rituals.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 15:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 15:43 IST
India NewsKerala

Follow us on :

Follow Us