February 8 will be a red letter day in the history of India, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Another "telling example" of the mentality is how the Centre is making laws that encroach upon the states' powers and duties in several sectors, even on law and order, "which is absolutely in the States List in the Constitution", he said.

"Multinational agreements are being entered into on issues that affect the states, without seeking the states' opinion, let alone getting their consent.

"These are all telling examples of how the rights of states are being trampled upon and how India is being changed into an undemocratic 'Union over States'," the Kerala CM said.

The "body blow" to the country's federal structure is coming from the union government eating into the states' financial resources, he pointed out.

Vijayan said that the same people who wax eloquent about co-operative federalism have tried to undercut the resources to be allocated to the states by the Finance Commission.

"On top of that, we are seeing the Union's allocation for their own schemes coming down year after year, while the states are being forced to chip in more and more. As it is, the states have to shoulder the major burden of expenses in the country.

"Even in the interim budget that was presented a few days ago, the states are being further squeezed as the loans given for capital expenditures have been reduced," he said.

Vijayan further said that while there has been a "rapid rise" in the Union Government's revenue earned through cess and surcharge, "not a single penny of it is shared with the states".