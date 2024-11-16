Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Festival buffs hold 'symbolic' Thrissur pooram without jumbos as mark of protest in Kerala

The protest was held in front of the famed Vadakkumnathan Temple, the venue of the iconic Thrissur Pooram festival here annually.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 06:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 06:43 IST
protestKerala NewselephantThrissurTrendingThrissur Pooram

Follow us on :

Follow Us