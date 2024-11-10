Four arrested for brutally attacking youth in Kerala's Kollam

<p>Kollam: Four persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a youth at Thenmala here, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>A five-member gang attacked Nishad, a native of Edamon here, who visited his girlfriend's house on Thursday night, they said.</p>.<p>According to sources, Sujith, the first accused in the case, had a previous enmity with Nishad that led to the attack.</p>.<p>Nishad was allegedly stripped naked and tied to an electric pole and brutally beaten up, sources said.</p>.Kerala techies arrested for drug peddling .<p>The seriously injured youth has been admitted to the Punalur Taluk Hospital.</p>.<p>Sujith, Rajeev, Sibin and Arun, all natives of Edamon, were arrested on November 9 and will be produced before a magistrate on Sunday, the Thenmala police said, and added that one more accused is yet to be arrested.</p>.<p>An inquiry is underway, the police said.</p>