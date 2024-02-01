Four arrested for threatening judge after murder case verdict in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Four persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with posting threats and insulting remarks on social media against a judge at Alappuzha in Kerala who awarded death sentence to 15 PFI-SDPI workers involved in the murder of BJP leader in 2021.



Chaitra Teresa John, Alappuzha District Police Chief, said that as many as 13 persons so far came under probe for making social media posts that could trigger hatred and create riots and also for hate campaigns against the judge who delivered the judgment in the Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case. Five cases were registered and four held so far. A special police team and cyber police are probing the cases.



Those arrested were Naseer Mon (47) - Mananchery in Alappuzha, Rafi (38) - Managalapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, Navas Naina (42) - Ponnad in Alappuzha and Shajahan (36) - Ambalapuzha in Alappuzha.



Meanwhile, the police beefed up security for the judge, who awarded the death sentence to 14 accused in BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan's murder, due to threats.

