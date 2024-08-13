Home
Girl dies in Kerala after shawl gets entangled around neck

PTI
Last Updated : 13 August 2024, 08:27 IST

Thrissur, Kerala: A 10-year-old girl died after allegedly getting entangled in a shawl while playing in her house in Chelakkara in Thrissur district of Kerala, police said on Tuesday.

According to the family, Elvina was playing with the shawl near a window when it accidentally got entangled around her neck.

Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, her life could not be saved, they said.

Police said inquest procedures were going on and details could be divulged only later.

Published 13 August 2024, 08:27 IST
India NewsKeralaThrissuraccidental death

