Governor Arif Mohammed Khan suspends VC of Kerala Veterinary University over student death

Khan, in the order of suspension, said that the report given by the VC -- Prof (Dr) M R Saseendranath -- was "a testimony to the gross dereliction of duty on the part of the Vice Chancellor" during the developments that led to the death of 20-year-old Siddharthan on February 18.

"The indifferent, negligent and callous attitude of the VC towards his duties and responsibilities, especially in the background of this unfortunate incident is revealed from his report dated February 28," the Governor said and ordered a judicial probe into the student's death.