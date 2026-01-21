<p>Kannur (Kerala): Union Minister of State Ramdas Bandu Athawale on Wednesday suggested that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should join the BJP-led NDA so that more funds can come to the state from the Centre.</p>.<p>The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said that if Vijayan joins the NDA it would be a "revolutionary" move and "definitely more money will come to Kerala".</p>.<p>He said that the money can be used for the development of the state and that "Narendra Modi will give a big package to Kerala also".</p>.Kerala Governor avoided few portions of the policy address in the House: CM Vijayan.<p>The union minister further said that if Vijayan joins the NDA, then they will win the assembly polls and he can become the CM again.</p>.<p>Athawale, the president of the Maharashtra-based Republican Party of India (A), said that the CPI(M) and CPI should also join the NDA.</p>.<p>He told reporters here that if the Socialist leaders can join the NDA, then why not the Communist leaders? </p>