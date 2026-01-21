Menu
If CM Vijayan joins NDA, Kerala will receive more funds: Union Minister Athawale

Athawale, the president of the Maharashtra-based Republican Party of India (A), said that the CPI(M) and CPI should also join the NDA.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 13:05 IST
Published 21 January 2026, 13:05 IST
