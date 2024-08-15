Increasing elephant deaths in Kerala : NGT seeks response from Centre

New Delhi: Expressing concern over increasing deaths of elephants in Kerala forests, the National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report about the alleged deaths of around 845 elephants from 2015 to 2023 in the state forests, the principal bench of the NGT headed by its Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said that news item highlights current threats to elephants including habitat shrinkage, fragmentation, climate change, and competition from invasive plant species exacerbating their vulnerability.

"These factors contribute to declining population sizes, increased sensitivity to high temperatures, and heightened disease susceptibility," it said.