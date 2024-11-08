Kannur ADM suicide case: Kerala court grants bail to CPI(M) leader P P Divya

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: CPI (M) leader and Kannur district panchayat former president P P Divya, who is accused of abetting the suicide of Kannur additional district magistrate Naveen Babu, got bail on Friday.</p><p>Divya was arrested by the police on October 29 after a local court in Kannur denied her anticipatory bail. She was in judicial remand.</p><p>Babu's wife told the media that the family would continue the legal fight.</p>.Kerala ADM death: P P Divya party cadre, not enemy, says CPI(M).<p>Meanwhile, the CPI (M) Kannur district committee decided to remove her from all elected posts of the party and retain her only as a branch committee member from the district committee member post. She was earlier removed from the district panchayat president post.</p><p>Babu was found hanging in his quarters on October 15, a day after he was snubbed by Divya raising corruption allegations at his sent-off function.</p><p>Babu is widely considered an officer with a high level of integrity. But Divya is sticking to her allegation against Babu. A statement of Kannur district collector Arun Vijayan that Babu told him that there was a mistake on his part is being used by Divya for her defence.</p>