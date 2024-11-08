Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kannur ADM suicide case: Kerala court grants bail to CPI(M) leader P P Divya

Divya was arrested by the police on October 29 after a local court in Kannur denied her anticipatory bail. She was in judicial remand.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 06:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 06:19 IST
CPI(M)Kerala NewsCourtbailThalaserry

Follow us on :

Follow Us