'Kannur lobby's' shady nexuses pose fresh trouble for CPI(M) in Kerala

Manu Thomas, who was recently quit the CPI(M) Kannur district committee, even received a threat on his life from CPI(M) activist Akash Thillankeri, who is accused in criminal cases. The provocation was Thomas's revelations on the nexus of P Jayarajan and his son, who is also a party worker, with gold smuggling and criminal gangs.

Thomas's decision to quit the party was also due to the reluctance of the party to take action on his complaints on the nexus of party members with criminal and smuggling gangs.

An ongoing war of words between P Jayarajan and Thomas on social media and subsequent threats and cyber attacks against Thomas through various pro-CPI(M) social media groups even goes against the caution raised by the party leader M V Jayarajan over cyber wars causing damage to the party.