Kannur woman's revelation on bomb making puts Kerala CPM in tight spot

"Bomb making is rampant here. Many vacant houses are hubs of bomb making. The other day only some party workers took three bombs from the nearby house. The people here did not speak against it owing to fear of being attacked. Now an innocent elderly man got killed. Tomorrow it can happen to any of us. Our children used to play at all these places. Kindly allow us to lead a peaceful life. It is our right. We don't want to get killed in explosion," said the woman.

While the woman was telling this, her mother could be seen trying to stop her. But she asked her mother how long they can tolerate.

In April a CPM worker was killed and two others suffered serious injuries during an explosion at a crude bomb making unit at Panoor near Thalassery.

Earlier during the day, the Congress and the BJP accused the CPM for the explosion on Tuesday. The issue also led to noisy scenes in Kerala assembly with Congress giving a notice for adjournment motion and later staging a walkout for denying permission.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the opposition parties of unnecessarily giving political colour to the incident. He said that all those who were involved in crude bomb making will be held and stringent action will be taken.

Congress alleged that illegal crude bomb making units were functioning like cottage industries in CPM's stronghold of Kannur. CPM is funding it and it is happening with the blessings of the chief minister. The CPM is even setting up memorials for those killed during bomb making, opposition leader V D Satheesan criticised.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that a comprehensive probe should be conducted into the explosion on Tuesday. CPM's involvement in bomb making in Kannur region is very evident, he alleged.