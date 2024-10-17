Kerala bypolls: Anvar's new party fields Congress rebel from Chelakkara

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) led by P V Anvar MLA on Thursday announced that dissident Congress local leader N K Sudheer will contest the assembly bypoll from Chelakkara in Thrissur district of Kerala.</p><p>Anvar, who recently announced the formation of Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK-Kerala) wanted to tie up with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which, however, did not succeed.</p>.MLA Anvar apologises for remarks against Kerala CM Vijayan.<p>On Thursday, Anvar said that dissident Congress local leader Sudheer will contest as DMK-Kerala candidate from Chelakkara where former Congress MP Ramya Haridas is in the fray. Anvar also announced social worker Mihin Haji as DMK-Kerala backed independent candidate in Palakkad Assembly bypoll.</p><p>Anvar said that many Congress workers, who were upset over the candidate selection, had suggested Sudheer as DMK-Kerala candidate at Chelakkara. Sudheer was a former office bearer of Congress and had earlier contested elections unsuccessfully as Congress candidate.</p>