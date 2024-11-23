Kerala bypolls: Priyanka heading towards thumping victory in Wayanad

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is heading towards a thumping victory in her electoral debut at Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. </p><p>Two hours after the counting began, her margin crossed one lakh. Congress camps are expecting a victory margin of four lakh votes. </p><p>It is almost certain that Priyanka will succeed her brother and party leader Rahul Gandhi as Wayanad MP.</p>.Kerala bypolls: Ruling LDF candidate leads in initial trends in Chelakkara assembly.<p>LDF candidate and CPI senior leader Sathyam Mokeri is currently in the second place while BJP's Navya Haridas is at third.</p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/bypoll-election-results-2024-live-updates-here-priyanka-in-wayanad-must-win-battle-for-h-d-kumaraswamy-son-nikhil-in-channapatna-shiggaon-sandur-bharath-bommai-karnataka-news-bypolls-punjab-bjp-jds-congress-akhilesh-narendra-modi-yogi-west-bengal-uttar-pradesh-byelections-latest-trends-palakkad-assam-bihar-chhattisgarh-gujarat-kerala-madhya-pradesh-meghalaya-punjab-rajasthan-sikkim-uttar-pradesh-uttarakhand-3288065">Follow all latest updates from the bypoll election results only with DH</a></em></p>.<p>Even as Congress was targeting a victory margin of five lakh, a drop in voter turnout dashed the hopes. </p><p>Meanwhile, BJP's hopes at Palakkad was suffering a setback as Congress candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil was maintaining a lead after three rounds of counting. BJP's C Krishnakumar is in second place. </p><p>Ruling LDF could heave a sigh of relief as CPM candidate U R Pradeep is maintaining lead in sitting seat Chelakkara in Thrissur.</p>