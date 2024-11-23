Kerala bypolls: Ruling LDF candidate leads in initial trends in Chelakkara assembly

<p>Thrissur: Ruling LDF candidate U R Pradeep took an initial lead of over 1,500 votes as counting of votes for the Assembly bypoll began in Kerala's Chelakkara segment here on Saturday, according to reports.</p>.<p>However, there was no official confirmation from the Election Commission in this regard.</p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/bypoll-election-results-2024-live-updates-here-priyanka-in-wayanad-must-win-battle-for-h-d-kumaraswamy-son-nikhil-in-channapatna-shiggaon-sandur-bharath-bommai-karnataka-news-bypolls-punjab-bjp-jds-congress-akhilesh-narendra-modi-yogi-west-bengal-uttar-pradesh-byelections-latest-trends-palakkad-assam-bihar-chhattisgarh-gujarat-kerala-madhya-pradesh-meghalaya-punjab-rajasthan-sikkim-uttar-pradesh-uttarakhand-3288065">Follow all latest updates from the Bypoll election results only with DH</a></em></p>.<p>Pradeep, a former MLA of the CPI(M), got a lead as postal votes were counted initially, it said.</p>.Assembly bypolls: Why is there no vote counting in Sikkim today?.<p>While Pradeep and ex-MP Ramya Haridas are the candidates of the LDF and Opposition Congress-led UDF respectively, K Balakrishnan is trying his luck as BJP nominee in Chelakkara.</p>.<p>A bypoll was necessitated in Chelakkara segment, a Left bastion for years, as the then MLA and former Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan was elected to Lok Sabha this year.</p>