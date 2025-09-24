Menu
Kerala cabinet gives nod for judicial city in Kochi

The state cabinet on Wednesday granted in-principle approval to establish the proposed judicial city at Kalamassery by acquiring 27 acres of land owned by HMT Limited, a CMO statement said.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 09:16 IST
Published 24 September 2025, 09:16 IST
