Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Congress of adopting 'soft Hindutva' stance

In his response to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's Policy address, Vijayan criticised the actions of the opposition party in the state, pointing out that Rahul Gandhi visited a temple in Assam during the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, and that Congress governments in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh had organised special celebrations 'What message was the Congress trying to convey through this? Is it possible to combat extreme communalism with soft communalism?' he asked.