JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges people to safeguard secular values in tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

The Kerala CM highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's 'steadfast commitment to democracy and secularism' on Tuesday and urged everyone to safeguard the country's secular social fabric from the 'clutches of religious fanaticism.'
Last Updated 30 January 2024, 04:50 IST

Follow Us

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's 'steadfast commitment to democracy and secularism' on Tuesday and urged everyone to safeguard the country's secular social fabric from the 'clutches of religious fanaticism.'

On the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom, Vijayan in a post on X, said his message of peace and harmony is more crucial than ever.

"As communal forces attempt to undermine these values, let's heed Gandhi's warning against division and stand united for inclusivity and equality. Let us pledge to safeguard our secular social fabric from the clutches of religious fanaticism, the very force that claimed Mahatma Gandhi's life," the chief minister wrote in the post.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 January 2024, 04:50 IST)
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Mahatma GandhiPinarayi VijayanSecularism

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT