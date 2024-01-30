Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges people to safeguard secular values in tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's 'steadfast commitment to democracy and secularism' on Tuesday and urged everyone to safeguard the country's secular social fabric from the 'clutches of religious fanaticism.'

On the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom, Vijayan in a post on X, said his message of peace and harmony is more crucial than ever.