<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A two-day leadership camp of the Congress in Kerala began at Wayanad on Sunday to chalk out action plans for the coming assembly polls. The party has already announced that it is targeting 100 seats in the 140 member Kerala Assembly.</p><p>The meeting is happening amidst overt and covert moves by many, including veteran leaders, to contest, especially since the hopes of the party returning to power in the state after ten years have brightened after the recent local body polls.</p><p>AICC general secretaries Deepa Dasmunshi and K C Venugopal, opposition leader V D Satheesan, Congress working committee members Shashi Tharoor and Ramesh Chennithala and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph are among the 150 state and district leaders attending the two day session. Election strategist Sunil Kanugolu is also learnt to be attending the event.</p>.Ahead of Kerala polls, BJP in-charge Prakash Javadekar meets SNDP chief Vellappally Natesan.<p>The key objectives of the camp titled 'Lakhsya' is to prepare 'mission 2026' action plan and initiate talks on candidate selections. Senior leaders are likely to be given district wise charge of the electioneering. Discussions on whether sitting MPs should contest may also come up as there were reports that many sitting MPs including K C Venugopal was having keen interest to contest in the state election.</p><p>With some veteran leaders and former Kerala PCC presidents openly expressing interest to contest, the leadership camp is likely to come out with clear criteria for candidate selection.</p><p>Strict instructions are likely to be given against party leaders indulging in open statements causing embarrassment to the party ahead of the polls.</p><p>Party sources said that the party aims at finalising the seat sharing talks with coalition partners and decide candidates for all seats well in advance so as to take advantage of starting the campaign as soon as the polls are announced.</p>