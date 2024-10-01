Kerala court sentences elderly man to cumulative 79 years imprisonment for minor girl's rape

<p>Kozhikode(Kerala): A Kerala court on Tuesday sentenced a 57-year-old man to a cumulative of 79 years imprisonment for the repeated rape of a 10 year old girl two years ago.</p>.<p>Nadapuram Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) judge K Noushadali sentenced the man to varying durations of imprisonment under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for a total of 79 years, Public Prosecutor (PP) Manoj Aroor said.</p>.<p>However, as the sentences are to be served concurrently and the highest of the jail terms given to the man is 20 years, he will serve 20 years in prison, Aroor said.</p>.Three get life imprisonment for gangrape of two minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh.<p>The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.12 lakh on the convict, the prosecutor said.</p>.<p>The crime was committed in 2022 in Kavilumpara panchayat, the PP said.</p>.<p>The girl mentioned what happened to her school friends who in turn told their teacher.</p>.<p>The teacher informed the childline which in turn told the police, the PP said.</p>