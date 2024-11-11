Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala court sentences Tamil Nadu man to death for rape, murder of five-yr-old step-daughter

The Additional District and Sessions Court (POCSO Court), Pathanamthitta, also imposed a total fine of Rs 4.25 lakh on the convict, Alex Pandian, who was the step-father of the victim.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 16:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 16:22 IST
India NewsKeralaTamil NaduCrimerapeDeath sentence

Follow us on :

Follow Us