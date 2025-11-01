<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> on Saturday declared in the assembly that the state was free of extreme poverty.</p><p>Vijayan made the announcement in a special session of the House convened on the occasion of Kerala 'Piravi' or formation day.</p><p>The Congress-led UDF opposition termed as "pure fraud" the state government's claim and boycotted the session in protest.</p>.Kerala rewrites poverty story as landmark mission reaches milestone.<p>As the special Assembly session commenced, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said that the CM's statement via rule 300 was "pure fraud" and in "contempt" of House rules.</p><p>"So, we cannot join in that and are completely boycotting the session," Satheesan said. The opposition then walked out of the House shouting slogans that the claim was a "fraud" and that it was "shameful".</p><p>Responding to the opposition allegation, the CM said the UDF was referring to its own behaviour when they say "fraud".</p><p>"We only say what we can implement. We have implemented what we had said. That is our reply to the opposition leader," he said.</p>