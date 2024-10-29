Home
kerala

Kerala government announces formation of SIT to probe into fire accident at Kasaragod temple

The district administration said that the additional divisional magistrate has been directed to carry out an inquiry separately into the incident and submit a report.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 13:09 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 13:09 IST
India News Kerala Kasaragod

