Kerala government announces formation of SIT to probe into fire accident at Kasaragod temple

<p>Kasaragod (Kerala): A fire accident during a Theyyam performance at a temple near Neeleswaram late last night left 154 people injured, eight of them seriously, when firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded, police said on Tuesday. Kasaragod District Police chief D Shilpa announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the fire accident.</p>.<p>The district administration said that the additional divisional magistrate has been directed to carry out an inquiry separately into the incident and submit a report.</p>.Disturbed by Kasaragod fireworks accident: Priyanka Gandhi.<p>The incident happened at Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu Temple near Neeleswaram in this northernmost district of Kerala, police said.</p>.<p>Nileswaram police have registered a case into the firework accident under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the BNS.</p>