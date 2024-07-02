Kerala government faces opposition ire over spread of epidemics

Thiruvananthapuram: The opposition Congress-led UDF on Tuesday accused the Left government in Kerala of failing to contain the spread of epidemics in the state as several communicable diseases were reportedly on the rise and staged a walkout in the Assembly demanding a discussion over the issue.

A large number of viral hepatitis cases reported in various parts of the state, especially in northern Malappuram district, prompted the opposition to come up with a demand for discussion over the matter during the zero hour.

They alleged that the southern state was fast becoming a hub of all epidemics, but Health Minister Veena George rejected the charges and gave a detailed reply on various measures being taken by the government to contain the spread of diseases.